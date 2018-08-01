Roberts’ goal-double gets Emmetts off mark

August 1, 2018

The Irish World SHC Rnd 1

Robert Emmetts 2-25

Brothers Pearse 0-12

By Patrick Keane

At the Scrubs

Robert Emmetts kicked off their senior championship campaign in style with a dominant victory over Brothers Pearse in mid-week.

Controlling much of the game, Emmetts’ Daryl Roberts two-goal afternoon helped steer his side to a comfortable win over last year’s intermediate champions.

From the throw in, both sides tore into each other with fierce challenges flying in from all directions.

The intense, competitive nature of the game would never let-up in a match where both sides showed full commitment to the tackle.

Emmetts’ Richard Murphy would take full advantage of some silly fouls to dispatch two early frees from an almost identical position.

Tadgh Healy would soon increase Robert Emmetts’ lead to three points when his 30-yard strike was clinically put away in one effortless motion.

But by the 15-minute mark, Brothers Pearse began to find their feet, utilising space at the top end of the pitch. Both Kevin Reid and Tony Clarke scored two points in succession to get their side back in the game.

Tit-for-tat scoring would occur approaching the 25-minute marker with the game tied at five points each.

Owen Shiels’ point for the Pearses was the highlight of the bunch with his effort smashed over from an acute angle near the sideline.

As the half entered the final ten minutes, Robert Emmetts once again began to control proceedings, winning vital high balls from the middle of the park which acted as a springboard for fast counter attacks.

One such Emmetts’ move saw forward Roberts find himself in a one-on-one situation, which he blasted home into the bottom corner of the Pearse’s net.

Pearse’s afternoon went from bad to worse with midfielder Stephen Frawley having to come off after an awkward fall left him with a twisted ankle.

Emmett’s entered the half-time break with the score of 1-12 to Brothers Pearse’s 0-6. As the second half commenced both sides pressed hard as the game became more expansive.

For Emmetts, Conor Campion chipped in on his side’s points tally with Tony Clarke’s free taking becoming an offensive weapon for Brother Pearse’s.

Clarke would put away four points for his side, three of which came from free opportunities.

Breaking the tit-for-tat point taking was the clinical Roberts who added his second goal of the afternoon, after a messy clearance from the Pearse’s backline led to a scrambling melee inside their own square.

Roberts would suddenly appear from this confusion and swipe home his effort in amongst the tangled bodies that had accumulated inside the Pearse’s danger area.

With Emmetts now in clear control and seemingly cruising to victory, it was evident that the game’s competitive tone was spilling over with late tackles and off the ball confrontations becoming more frequent.

One of these confrontations caused a mini skirmish that took a while to be calmed. Referee Mattie Maher distributing a yellow card to the Pearses’ Phil Hogan for his involvement.

Robert Emmetts sealed the game with ten minutes on the clock with a double from Killian Burke, whose afternoon was cemented with these two fine finishes late on.

Owen Shiels would also add a late point for his side, but by then it was too little too late with Robert Emmetts running out the deserved victors.

Robert Emmetts: Sean Ryan; Mark Conroy, Stephen Griffey, Dan Kinney; Brian Mackey, Gary Hill, Conroy Walsh; Tadgh Healy (0-3), Killian Burke (0-5); Kieran Morrissey (0-2), Dinny O’Reagan (0-1), Richard Murphy (0-8, 5f); Conor Campion (0-2), Paddy McNaughton (0-2), Daryl Roberts (2-2).

Brothers Pearse: Mick Noonan; Aiden O’Brien, Padraig Muldoon, Barry O’Shea; Declan Sexton, Kevin Reid (0-2, 1f), Phil Hogan; Owen Sheils (0-1), Stephan Page; Shane Kelly, Stephen Frawley, Dickie Doyle (0-1); Tony Clarke (0-6, 3f), Connor Kennedy, Andrew Robinson (0-2). Subs: Jake Greavey for Frawley.

Referee: Mattie Maher.

