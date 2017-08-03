Keane linked with India move

Robbie Keane is being linked with a possible move to India to join up with former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Teddy Sheringham, who manages Atletico de Kolkata.

The Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer left MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the end of last year, having scored 92 goals across his five seasons at the club.

The Indian Super League consists of just 14 games before play-offs, with the season running from October 1 with the final on December 18.

The shorter Indian season could suit the 37-year-old, who has Keane has been training with Airtricity League Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers in recently.

There have also been rumours of plenty of interest in signing the Dubliner, with Birmingham City reported to be among the clubs following Keane.

Infectious character

Blues boss Harry Redknapp was quoted recently as saying: “Robbie Keane is a proper player; a great professional and infectious character.

“He’s a great trainer. He would be wonderful around the dressing room, showing people how you become a top-class pro for so many years.”

Keane made his final appearance for Ireland against Oman in August 2016, scoring Ireland’s second goal in a 4-0 win, to finish his international career with a record 68 goals in 146 appearances.

Former Republic of Ireland U21 international Jack Grealish is expected to be out for three months after sustaining a kidney injury in Aston Villa’s friendly against Watford.

Grealish, who has since declared for England, was forced off following a collision with Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley, and was admitted to hospital.

Villa manager Steve Bruce confirmed that Grealish is now facing a lengthy spell out.

Three months

“It will be at least three months and it could be much longer than that,” Bruce told the BBC. “He’s poorly at the moment, I went to see him in hospital.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the injury. He’s still in hospital and things aren’t great. We hope that he has a speedy recovery, of course, as losing him is a blow to us.”

Villa begin their Championship campaign on 5 August at home to Hull City.

Grealish has made 79 appearances for Villa’s senior side since 2013 and played in 31 league matches last season.

