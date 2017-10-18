Return to Camden Town Festival 2017

October 18, 2017

Next week sees the crème de la crème of the traditional music scene join together in London for the 19th annual Return to Camden Town Festival.

With the best of local acts and visiting bands from Ireland descending on the capital’s traditional north west, there is something for everyone, whether it be budding musicians themselves, those interested in dancing an afternoon away, or just trad music fans.

Running from Tuesday 24 October to Monday 30 October, the festival features a week of concerts, album launches, set dancing céilís, workshops, sessions and more. There will be festival events at a variety of venues throughout the seven days, with a particularly high concentration at the London Irish Centre on Camden Square, during the entire day and evening on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th.

For the third year, the festival will be run by London’s recently established umbrella organisation, Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL).

Special deal weekend tickets (£40 for concerts/ céilís and £30 for all set dancing events) and all other individual tickets now available.

Tickets and further information, including the festival magazine, are available at www.returntocamden.org, www.facebook.com/returntocamdentown and on Twitter: @ReturntoCamden and Instagram: IRISHMUSICDANCEINLONDON

Tuesday 24 October

The festival kicks off on Tuesday 24th at Camden’s award winning live music venue, the Green Note with a concert featuring London-born fiddle player Claire Egan and flute and whistle virtuoso, Peter McAlinden.

From a musical family, Claire grew up immersed in traditional music and is recognised for her unique interpretation of the tunes and fine musicianship and is accompanied on guitar by her sister, Sinéad.

Peter McAlinden was born in London in the 1960s, to parents from Cork and Down. Peter won the Senior All Ireland title on the tin whistle in 1979. He took a break from music for many years to pursue a career in teaching, but has happily returned to it following his retirement from fulltime work. He will be accompanied by Pete Quinn on piano.

Wednesday 25 October

On Wednesday 25th, Matt Molloy, John Carty and Arty McGlynn will perform at Cricklewood’s Clayton Crown Hotel.

Three of these great players of Irish traditional music unite to indulge their shared love for the music of North Connaught in one of the most exciting traditional musical combinations of recent times.

They will be supported by London’s own London Lasses and Chris O’Malley, currently celebrating their 17th year together.

