In memory of Joe Deacy

August 8, 2018

A Gaelic football match will take place in Co Mayo on Sunday in memory of a GAA player from St Albans in Hertfordshire, who was murdered on 12 August 2017 while on holiday visiting friends and family.

Joe Deacy, 21, who played for St Colmcilles GAA club, was found outside a house in Gortnasillagh, just outside of Swinford in Co Mayo, with head injuries.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital and then to Beaumont Hospital where he died a day later.

A series of events is planned in remembrance of Joe and to appeal to the public for information to help find his killer.

Mass at Bohola Church in Co Lissaniska, Co Mayo, will be followed by the laying of a wreath at the house where Joe was found in Gortnasillagh.

Joe’s grandfather, from Bohola, often visited the county and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Mayo football team, regularly travelling to Ireland to watch them play.

There will then be a Memorial Gaelic Football Match at the Swinford Community Ground with St Colmcilles taking on ‘The Hammers’, a team made up of Joe’s friends and family.

The St Colmcilles team will wear a special jersey for the game with Joe’s name on the back.

Joe’s cousin, Rebecca Deacy, posted on Facebook, “Joe was a wonderful person who had a contagious personality and lived his life to the full.

“He was a great friend to many in both England and Ireland as people were drawn to his character, his positive outlook and, of course, his sense of humour.

“Joe was very passionate about Gaelic football and had great love for the Mayo team.

“This has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us, especially Joe’s Dad Adrian, his Mom Alison and his sister Charlotte.”

St Colmcilles Tweeted, ‘If you’re in Mayo next weekend, show your support for a truly remarkable man who is dearly missed by us all’.

Joe had been socialising with friends in a pub in Kiltimagh before returning to a house party later that night.

The following morning, a passing cyclist spotted his body lying face down outside of the house he was staying in, in Swinford, and alerted the emergency services.

Gardai suspect his attacker may have followed him back to the house before assaulting him.

In November, two men aged in their 20s were arrested by Gardaí but later released without charge.

Earlier this year, members of Joe’s family appeared on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme to appeal for anyone with information to come forwards.

In May, a man in his 20s was detained at Claremorris Garda Station but also released without charge.

Rebecca added: “…we need closure and pray that the Gardai’s ongoing investigation will result in the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for Joe’s death. Someone knows what happened.”

