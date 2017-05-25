Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Inis Mór

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series to broadcast to the world from Inis Mór, live on Red bull TV

This summer, all eyes will be on Inis Mór as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns to Poll Na Péist (Serpent’s Lair) for the inaugural stop of the 2017 season. Returning for the third time (previously held in 2012 and 2014), the World Series will begin on the 24th June in Ireland.

It was announced today that the sold out event will be broadcast live to a global audience on Red Bull TV, when the world’s cliff diving elite will compete at the breathtaking Serpent’s Lair on the edge of Europe.

Red Bull Cliff Divers, Orlando Duque and Anna Bader showcased their acrobatic expertise at the unique Northbank Lighthouse in Dublin BayTuesday afternoon (May 16th) to celebrate the return of Red Bull Cliff Diving to Ireland.

Speaking to RedBull.COM, Orlando Duque says,

“It’s great to be back in Ireland – the crowd, the venue, the atmosphere all make for an amazing experience! Serpent’s lair is one of those venues that you can only dream about, it’s a spectacularvenueand a perfect location for the first dive of 2017”

Serpent’s Lair, a near perfect rectangular pool carved deep into limestone rock, rises to a staggering height of 27 metres along a rugged stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, providing an all-natural setting for the inaugural stop of the 2017 season.

Standing 27m./ 90 ft. (men) and 21m. / 70 ft. (women) in height, divers will reach speeds in excess of 85km/h before meeting the wild Atlantic below just three seconds later. For the men, this will be the third time returning to the island, while the women will compete for the first time in Ireland at this extraordinary pool-like venue.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will be broadcast live exclusively on Red Bull TV, bringing you all of the action. Red Bull TV is a free global digital entertainment destination with live events, an extensive On Demand library, and a ‘best of‘ stream showing selected highlights that span all programming genres. Watch Red Bull TV online at redbull.tv, or download the Red Bull TV app.

To catch all the action live from Inis Mór, tune into Red Bull TV on June 24th.

Find out more at www.redbullcliffdiving.com

2017 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Calendar

June 24 – Inis Mór, Ireland

July 9 – São Miguel, Azores, Portugal

July 23 – Polignano a Mare, Italy

September 3 – Texas, USA

September 16 – Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

October 21 – Lago Ranco, Chile

