Cu Chulainns mourn loss of teammate

London side Cu Chulainns have paid tribute to one of their players who passed away unexpectedly last week.

Ray Quaid, of Croom in Co. Limerick, was just 27 years of age when he died and had joined the side this season.

In a statement on their Facebook page last week, Cu Chulainns said: “Cu Chulainns GAA would like to pass on our condolences to all the family and friends of Ray Quaid from Croom in Co. Limerick who passed away suddenly aged 27 in London over the weekend.

“Ray had recently taken back up hurling with CuChulainns after a few years out and had become a regular at training over the past month and was very happy to be back hurling.

“The weekend before his passing he was with us for the night for our 2016 club awards in the Man of Kent and a great night was had by all.

“We all unfortunately only knew Ray for a short time but he will remain in our memories. Ar dheis go raibh a anam.”

Ray is survived by his parents Ned & Rose, and sisters Emma & Karen. He was buried in Bruree this Monday and the family asked for donations, if desired, to be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

A friend of the family had set up an online fundraising campaign to help the family with funeral costs upon hearing the news, as friends posted to social media to pay their tributes to the young hurler.

