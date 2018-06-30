Rare UK performance for singer Don Mescall

June 30, 2018

Long awaited second album will follow his appearance at the Vintage Charity Day in London this Sunday

By Michael McDonagh

Don Mescall will be making a rare UK appearance on Sunday July 1st at the London Irish Vintage Club Annual Charity Day at Tir Chonaill Gaels Park.

It has been over 12 years since Don’s debut album Innocent Run was released by the US label Curb Records in 2006.

Now, this internationally acclaimed Irish singer and songwriter is getting ready to release his second album, and has signed up with AGR Television Records for this long awaited release.

“I am thrilled to be working with the team at AGR Television Records and I look forward to the release of the new album, it’s been a while in the making!”

Lighthouse Keeper is scheduled to be released both physically and digitally in the autumn of 2018.

Working both alone and collaborating with other artistes and songwriters, Don has an impressive pedigree, having written songs for so many of our favourite singers. From Boyzone to the Backstreet Boys but also for Ronan Keating, Nathan Carter, Geri Halliwell, Frances Black, The High Kings, Aslan, Brian Kennedy, Lulu and Richie Havens amongst the many.

With so many covers of his songs it is hardly surprising that they have sold more than 10 million records and have attracted more than 16 million hits on YouTube.

Don has also written the last three No 1 hits for Nathan Carter, sometimes co-writing with him.

As a songwriter, Don Mescall, who is originally from the parish of Ahane-Lisnagry in Co. Limerick, both works alone and collaborates with other artists and songwriters and to further his career he has included periods based in Nashville and London.

Having started his career traipsing around the pubs and clubs of Ireland, Don landed the gig of opening for Richie Havens at the Mean Fiddler in London.

Mescall started his support slot with a new song called ‘Paradise’.

After Havens, who was famous for his remarkable set at Woodstock in 1969, heard the track he subsequently recorded ‘Paradise’ on his 2002 album ‘Wishing Well’.

Apart from his huge international success as a songwriter Don is also a successful performer in his own right, singing his own compositions and appearing on concert stages across Ireland as well as the UK, Europe and the United States.

Indeed Don Mescall remains one of Ireland’s best-loved singer-songwriters, where his own acoustic performances sell out wherever he plays. In the past he has been compared to Paul Simon, Jackson Browne or an acoustic relaxed version of Bruce Springsteen. Closer to home he has also been favourably compared with David Gray and Damien Rice.

The Irish World recognised his talent back in 2008 when he got an Irish World Award and then in February 2017 Don received an Irish World Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting and Production.

