Quiz of the Year: 2018

January 4, 2019

One for each week of the year, we compiled as definitive a list of 52 questions (one question can be nullified due to a misprint) from the intersections of sport, pop culture, Irish politics, Brexit, world affairs and religion from 2018. The quiz – published last week in our first edition of 2019 – is also available below for those who wish to partake.

The answers, which can found directly below the questions, can be totted up to achieve a warm glow of self-satisfaction as there are no prizes (sorry) to be handed out.

What was the name of the Troubles-based novel written by author Anna Burns which took home the Man Brooker prize this year?

Which HBO blockbuster fantasy TV series wrapped up its final series in 2018?

What was the name of the much-debated constitutional amendment prohibiting abortion which was repealed in a landmark referendum in Ireland this year?

Earlier this year, Pope Francis visited Ireland as part of the World Meeting of Families 2018. In what year did the last papal visit – from Pope John Paul II – take place?

The Late Late Show aired a special edition from London in October. Mired in controversy as the event was, can you name two guests who featured on Ryan Tubridy’s couch?

Ireland’s President, Michael D Higgins, swept home in a landslide re-election bid to retain office for another seven years. In extraordinary fashion, three of the candidates featured prominently on a reality TV show in Ireland. What is the name of that show?

“I didn’t understand things like when elections are fought for example in Northern Ireland – people who are nationalists don’t vote for unionist parties and vice-versa.” — What is the name of the Tory’s Northern Ireland Secretary who this year admitted to profound ignorance about her role?

At the turn of the new year, Ireland lifted its ban on what religious ban?

What is the name of the reciprocal agreement guaranteeing certain movement and social rights between Ireland and the UK which, as the Irish World reported, has come under legal scrutiny since the Brexit vote?

The Good Friday agreement had a special anniversary this year. In which year was it signed?

Irish rugby had a record-breaking and historic year in 2018. What is the name Ireland’s Kiwi head coach who will depart the setting after next year’s World Cup?

The London men’s senior football team fielded a record number of homegrown players in this year’s Connacht Championship. Who did they lose to in the first round?

Following a dismal Nation’s League campaign, which former Ireland manager replaced Martin O’Neill in his second spell in charge?

Donald Trump cancelled a proposed visit to Ireland this year — but what was the name of the judge with an Irish surname whose Supreme Court nomination made headlines around the world after a woman testified that he had sexually assaulted her in college?

In just over two years, the UK has had three different ministers responsible for Brexit. David Davis was replaced in July by which Tory MP whose term lasted just five months?

What is the name of the mechanism which dominated headlines – there to prevent no hard border in Ireland post-Brexit – which proved the most contentious of issues during Brexit negotiations?

Who is the leader of the DUP party that props up the Tory government?

What is the name of the former RUC leader who, despite some minor backlash, became Ireland’s Garda commissioner this year?

What famous Celtic saint was honoured this year in an all-female gathering in the Irish embassy in London?

There was a surge in British applications for Irish passports in 2018. In the first 10 months of the year, how many applied? a) 130,100 b) 89,800 c) 158,000

The British government in 2018 admitted that many of the promises made in the referendum campaign never feasible.

Which suburb in north Dublin was named this by Time Out magazine as one of the world’s “coolest neighbourhoods”?

What was the name of the first movie to depict The Irish Famine on-screen which broke box office records in Ireland?

One of country music’s most beloved legends passed away this year. What was his name?

The rape trial of two Irish international rugby players drew much public attention in Ireland this year. Who were the two players in question?

Which huge multinational construction firm had a catastrophic financial collapse in early 2018?

What is the name of the Channel 4 comedy show starring Tommy Tiernan based during the Troubles that premiered this year?

Irish actor Saoirse Ronan won a Golden Globe this year. What was the name of the 2017 movie for which her performance was recognised?

High street outlets continued to struggle in 2018. Which highly-regarded London-based Irish fashion designer was forced to close her stores due to financial woes?

What was the media-dubbed name of the period of Arctic weather that swept across Ireland and the UK in late February?

Who is the England soccer team striker with Irish heritage who exceeded at this year’s World Cup?

Which former US president passed away in November?

What is the name of the Irish musician who, as of 2018, has featured in the British charts for a record-breaking 31 years?

Who did the Irish cricket side face in their first ever test match in Dublin earlier this year?

The Dublin men’s senior football team are, in 2019, aiming for an unprecedented five All-Ireland in-a-row. Can you name the player who was named the man of the match in this year’s final against Tyrone?

The Irish World managed to get an exclusive interview with the Galway-native who had been the face of RTE’s The Sunday Game for 35 years. What is his name?

Social media giant Facebook was embroiled in a number of scandals this year relating to data. In what year was Facebook founded by Mark Zuckerburg?

What was former Irish President Mary McAleese referring to when she described “an empire of misogyny”?

What was the collective name of the various groups and individuals behind an uprising involving riots and protests this year in France in response to rising fuel costs and general dissatisfaction with Macron?

According to the Washington Post’s fact checker, as of October 30th 2018, how many times has Donald Trump lied or made misleading claims since assuming office? 1) 6,420 2) 4,950 3) 7,140

What is the name of the Manchester United manager who was sacked just before Christmas?

What is the name of the video game which teenagers the world over became “addicted” to in 2018, fast-rising to becoming one of the most popular games of all time?

This year, North and South Korea vowed to formally end the Korean War. What is the name of the South Korean’s president who, in astounding images, shook hands with Kim Jong Un on the Korean border?

The Windrush scandal shocked the UK this year. But who was the Tory Minister in charge of the Home Office was the unlawful and horrendous deportations were taking place?

London Irish confirmed to the Irish World they will move to the new Brentford Community Stadium for the 2020-21 season. Who is the side’s current head coach?

Can you name the Conservative MP who, in a public statement, said that food shortages in Ireland could be used to strengthen the UK’s negotiating position in Brussels?

Limerick singer-songwriter and 90s rock superstar Dolores O’Riordan passed away in tragic circumstances in the UK earlier this year. What is the name of the acclaimed band that she fronted?

What Irish garda whistleblower had his name cleared by the Charleton report in 2018?

What event this year led to Ireland expelling a Russian diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Dublin?

Can you name the Canadian hip-hop artist who was Spotify’s most streamed artist in the world for 2018 with over 8 billion streams?

What word, to Theresa May’s visible dismay in a video that went viral, did President of The European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker use to describe the British PM during crunch Brexit talks?