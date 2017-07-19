Warwickshire regain provincial U16 crown

Provincial Championship U16 Final

Warwickshire 0-11

London 0-8

By Damian Dolan

Warwickshire regained the Under 16 Provincial crown after an entertaining clash at McGovern Park.

The visitors had the breeze in the first half and made full use of it to open up a six-point lead at one stage.

London battled back gamely in the second half to make for an excellent contest, but they could never quite bridge the gap with Warwickshire able to keep the scoreboard ticking over just enough to keep the home side at arm’s length.

Joel Powney opened the scoring with a free inside the first minute, and Milo Mc-Nulty doubled the lead from a shortly worked free which caught London napping.

Sean Doyle added to the lead, with London in that time twice guilty of seeing shots fall short and into the grateful arms of Warwickshire keeper Noel McDavid. Caolon Doyle’s free drifted wide for London, while at the other end Powney saw his free attempt come back off the post.

Warwickshire captain Louis Monaghan increased the visitors lead to four points, and with 12 minutes gone the home side were in need of a score.

It came a minute later, and not before time, from Michael English’s excellent surge up field, with Milo McNulty setting up Lewis Dickinson to break London’s duck.

WARWICKSHIRE: Noel McDavid; Deaglan O’Brien, Aiden Higgins, JP Hayes; Joe Whitehouse, Callum O’Leary, Christopher Geraghty; Sean Doyle (0-1), Joel Powney (0-2f); Mickey McAleer (0-1); Louis Monaghan (0-3), Danny Harkin; Declan Haydon (0-4, 2f), Brendan Evans, Tom Lenehan. SUBS: Kieran Cunningham for Geraghty, Geraghty for Harkin, Danny McKenny for Lenehan, Joe O’Riordan for Evans.

LONDON: Brendan Prior; Michael English, Martin Sexton, Eoghan Reilly; Luke McHugh, Jack Hannon, Shaun McCready (0-1); Caolan Doyle (0-1f), Paul Nevin; Matthew Joyce (0-3, 2f), Lewis Dickinson (0-2), Niall Twomey (0-1); Milo McNulty, Michael Walsh, Ciaran Griffin. SUBS: Elliot McPhunn for Griffin, Darragh Griffin for McCready, Beanón Corrigan for McHugh, Niall Bradshaw for Dickinson.

