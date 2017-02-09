Protect skin against pollution

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

If you work in the city you only realise how clogged up with fumes it is when you escape to the rural countryside and breathe in the fresh air. Spending so much time in a polluted area can wreak havoc on our bodies, especially our skin, so it’s essential that you get rid of as much dirt as you can at the end of the day.

“Everyone knows that pollution is bad for you,” Debbie Thomas, an advanced skincare and laser expert, has previously divulged. “But it’s only recently that studies have shown the deeper effect it’s having on the skin. Not only are we breathing pollution in every day, it’s also sitting on our skin and is a key cause of free- radical damage.”

It’s extremely important to wash our faces in the evening using a cleanser or cleansing face wash, applying it to your face, neck and chest to remove anything lingering on the skin’s surface. After your first cleaning routine, use a flannel and wipe over the surfaces of your body which have been exposed throughout the day with a gentle body wash to ensure you haven’t missed anything.

You can build up a barrier to protect from the world’s nasties over time by using the right products, and a great place to start is giving your skin as much moisture as possible. With pollution linked to low hydration levels, it’s recommended to use a good night cream before bed to nourish your face and boost its moisture levels throughout your sleep. In the morning, try using repairing or antioxidant products to fend off any free radicals that come your way. Most importantly, even in the winter, if the sun is out add some SPF to protect from UV rays.

Your diet can make a big difference as well and foods that contain antioxidants, like blueberries, peppers and carrots, are a great way to guard yourself without changing your usual routine. Good bacteria found in yoghurts, soft cheeses, sour pickles and sourdough bread among other foods helps you absorb essential nutrients and boosts your ability to remove toxins from the body, so add these to your shopping list too!

© Cover Media