Promises to regulate cruel Irish puppy factories

June 20, 2018

Ireland is currently seen as the puppy farm capital of Europe

The Irish government has said it wants to take action because of the country’s damaging reputation as the puppy farm capital of Europe.

It has promised to publish new dog-breeding guidelines by the by end of June.

The country’s rural affairs minister Sean Kyne said Ireland wants to see “the highest standards achieved by dog breeding establishments in Ireland”.

The Minister said he would meet the commitment he made to publish the guidelines by the end of June following a detailed consultation process, which he described as “robust”.

Mr Kyne said there had already been improvements, including a drop in the number of dogs being put down every year.

He said 996 dogs were euthanised in local authority pounds last year compared to 1,600 in 2016. That was part of a continuing decline, from a high in 2002 of more than 21,000.

Independent TD for Dublin Central Maureen O’Sullivan said she found a website with “2,000 ads selling puppies and that does not take into account the number of puppies available on each of those ads”.

“We know the appalling conditions on some of the farms…the problem with inspections is that they are by appointment, and the dog breeders know when the inspector is coming,” she said.

She said three Government departments – Agriculture, Rural and Community Affairs and Culture – have responsibility for the issue, “and when it falls between the cracks like that, abuses take place”.

