Promise at Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Huge artistic talent on show in Texaco’s 63rd Children’s Art Competition

Ireland’s capital took the Lion’s share of prizes in Ireland’s best-loved art competition for schoolchildren, taking home 30 awards.

One hundred and twenty-six young artists from all parts of Ireland, all winners in this year’s 63rd Texaco Children’s Art Competition, were last week presented with their awards at a prize-giving ceremony held in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham.

Those present included the three top 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize-winners and 15 Special Merit Award recipients from each of seven categories, including one reserved for special needs children. This year, 30 counties were represented in the overall list of 126 winners, underlining the appeal that the Competition has for students across Ireland.

Amongst the 21 top prize winners, Dublin was the most successful county taking five top prizes. Other top awards in the seven age categories went to three students from Westmeath, two from both Roscommon and Down, followed by Antrim, Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Tyrone and Wexford (1 each).

When Special Merit award winners were included, Dublin held its ‘most successful county’ status with 30 winners overall. Following it was Cork (10); Antrim and Louth (7 each); Limerick (6); Kildare, Down, Meath, Tyrone and Westmeath (5 each); Galway, Kerry and Laois (4 each); Derry and Roscommon (3 each); Armagh, Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Longford, Monaghan, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow (2 each); and Cavan, Mayo, Offaly, Sligo and Waterford receiving one each.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland.

It has an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955.

Notable past winners include batik artist Bernadette Madden, fellow artists Graham Knuttel, Robert Ballagh and Dorothy Cross, fashion designer Paul Costello and former broadcaster and artist Thelma Mansfield.

