Prince’s Paisley Park estate approved to become a museum

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Prince’s Paisley Park estate is to open its doors to fans later this month (Oct16), after it was given approval to become a museum.

Officials at the Chanhassen City Council in Minneapolis took a vote on Monday night (24Oct16) and unanimously decided that the late singer’s home can be rezoned and opened for public tours.

While the complex had been taking tours on a temporary basis for the past four weeks, concerns had been raised about pedestrian safety and traffic on the site.

But after reviewing these issues, the council voted 5-0 that Paisley Park can continue in its new role as a museum.

Following the vote, the official Paisley Park website posted a statement telling fans that the tours will be resuming from Friday (28Oct16), with tickets available for tours up until December. Tickets for tours in 2017 are expected to go on sale by November.

“Paisley Park is Prince’s extraordinary private estate and production complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota,” the statement continued. “Fans will have the unprecedented opportunity to experience first-hand what it was like for Prince to create, produce and perform inside this private sanctuary and remarkable production complex.”

General admission tickets are on sale for $38.50 (£31.50), while dedicated fans can pay $100 ($81.81) for a VIP experience, which will see them taken around the complex by an expert, as well as being given a 30 minute longer tour, and the opportunity to “tour additional rooms and studio areas, see additional artefacts from the archives and a unique and exclusive photo opportunity”, the website states.

The Paisley Park museum will be managed by Graceland Holdings, also responsible for running Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Prince died at Paisley Park in April (16) following an accidental drug overdose. Since then, the majority of the rooms have been preserved as they were, while the archives in the complex are thought to contain a huge amount of unreleased material.

© Cover Media