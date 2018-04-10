President on Good Friday Agreement Anniversary

April 10, 2018

“Today, as people across the island of Ireland, and further afield, mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, it is appropriate for us all to not merely recognise the achievement it was, the courage of its participants, but also we must commit to its endurance and deepening.

The Agreement heralded an end to decades of violence and the dawn of enhanced relations between the peoples of this island and with our close neighbours in Britain.

As President of Ireland I pay tribute to all those people – politicians, activists, community workers and members of the Irish diaspora alike – who have displayed unfaltering understanding, commitment and belief in the importance of developing and sustaining the peace process through word and action.

On this day, as we remember and reflect on what has been achieved, we must also acknowledge our responsibility to build on the Agreement and ensure the delivery of its promise of a better future based on partnership, equality and mutual respect.”