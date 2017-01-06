How to recover from overeating

After indulging in treats and spontaneous snacks over the holiday period, many of us struggle to get back into our normal eating regime.

This doesn’t require taking up strict diets though as there are many simple ways to keep hunger at bay and move past this greedy stage.

Firstly, don’t beat yourself up about indulging. It’s only normal that you’re more likely to eat less healthy goods over the holidays and you aren’t alone!

A good starting place is to up your water intake. When chowing down so many calories you may forget to gulp down enough H20 and by mistaking thirst for hunger you could well be missing out on vital hydration. Begin your day with a pint of water, and then pour yourself some hot water with lemon once at work to get your metabolism up and running. Keep water at your side throughout the day, drinking after each meal to stop you from reaching for more food.

Making sure you’re eating the right meals is also vital and for breakfast you want to carefully select something to keep you going throughout the morning. Fibre, found in oatmeal and multi-grain bread, is known to curb your appetite and give you energy so is the perfect way to start the day. Fruits like apples and raspberries also make great snacks to keep you going until lunchtime.

As for lunch and dinner, keep things varied with a good mix of vegetables, protein and whole grains and cut out high sugar and salt goods, as well as processed foods.

Exercise might be the last thing on your mind but it can really improve your body after a holiday season full of overeating. Just 30 minutes a day to begin with is enough to steer you in the right direction and leave your bad habits in the past, and by doing this you can justify having that occasional biscuit as a treat.

It’s not a matter of having to ban certain foods in order to overcome your overeating; everything in moderation is the best approach. Cheat days aren’t ideal as it could lead to another stint of gorging on too much, so incorporate little luxuries into your eating regime regularly, whether it’s a few squares of chocolate or a cheeky slice of pizza every now and then – just don’t overdo it!

Losing the pounds put on over the festive period doesn’t happen overnight so be patient and don’t lose hope. If you’re dedicated enough, the effort will pay off.

© Cover Media