Popular Irish landlady who survived cancer dies after being struck by car

October 10, 2018



A popular former landlady who earlier this year got the all clear from life-threatening cancer was killed by a car in west London as she made plans to move to a new home.

Pedestrian Mary Forde, 60, died in hospital last Wednesday (3 October) from her injuries after she was knocked down by a blue Vauxhall Astra the day before on Gunnersbury Avenue in Ealing.

Police and London’s Air Ambulance were called to the scene and Ms Forde was taken to hospital where she was in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the car which knocked her down stopped at the scene. There was no arrest at that time.

Witnesses

Police have appealed for witnesses while officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Alperton investigate.

Ms Forde was born in Castleblayney, County Monaghan. In 1979, she moved here in her early 20s to join her sister Mairead and other family members in West Ealing, Northfields and Hanwell.

She became a senior staff member at the family-run business Montagu Nurses in Marylebone.

Later, she switched career and for many years until last year was the popular landlady of the Sir Colin Campbell in Kilburn, London, named by Time Out as one of London’s best Irish pubs.

Ms Forde this year made a full recovery from cancer after a difficult fight and had been due to move to a new home just last week.

She is survived by her grieving parents Packie and Madeline, her ten brothers and sisters, twenty nieces and nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law and a large network of loving, close friends in Kilburn and Ealing.

You might also be interested in this article