Pope to visit Mayo when he goes to Ireland

June 17, 2018

Two day Irish trip will include visit to Knock

Pope Francis WILL visit Knock during his visit to Ireland in August, it was confirmed this week. The full schedule for the visit was published on Monday.

The leader of the Catholic Church will spend two full days in Ireland on 25 and 26 August. The last papal visit to Ireland, by John Paul ll, was in 1979.

The main events of the visit have been known for some time – including the Pope’s speech at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin’s Croke Park on Saturday 25 August and his mass the following day at the Phoenix Park. But this week the full details of his planned visit to Knock in Co Mayo and to the Capuchin Day Centre for homeless families were also announced.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, and Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin announced the schedule in Maynooth, the home of the national seminary.

The Papal Itinerary

Saturday 25 August

10.30am Arrival at Dublin International Airport (official welcome)

10.45am Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin

11.15am Arrival at the Presidential

Residence (welcome ceremony in front of the main entrance of the Residence)

11.30am Visit to President Michael D Higgins

12.10am Arrival at Dublin Castle for a meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps (speech by Pope Francis)

3.30pm Arrival at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral

4.15pm Transfer to the Day Centre of the Capuchin Fathers (private visit)

7.30pm Arrival at Croke Park

7.45pm Feast of the Families at Croke Park (speech by Pope Francis)

Sunday 26 August

8.40am Departure by plane for Knock International, followed by immediate transfer

9.45am Arrival at Knock Shrine (Angelus at the square in front of Knock Shrine)

11.15am Departure from Knock by plane

11.50am Arrival at Dublin Airport followed by lunch with the Papal Delegation

2.30pm Arrival at the Phoenix Park

3pm Mass at the Phoenix Park (Homily by Pope Fran- cis) Later that day: Meeting with the Bishops at the Convent of the Dominican Sisters (speech by Pope Francis)

6.30pm Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport