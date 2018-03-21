Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park

March 21, 2018

Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday 26 August.

In 1979 more than a million and a quarter people turned out to the same venue for the then Pope, John Paul ll. On that same Irish visit 300,000 turned out to see him in Drogheda, 300,000 in Galway, 450,000 in Knock, and 400,000 in Limerick. Some 850,000 lined the streets of Dublin to see him in the Popemobile.

Pope Francis will arrive in Dublin on Saturday 25 August for the World Meeting of Families.

The Holy Mass for the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park will attract thousands of pilgrims from Ireland and from around the world.

The full schedule of this year’s visit by 81-year-old Francis has not yet been released but his liturgy will bring to the World Meeting of Families to a conclusion.

The Catholic gathering is held every three years and this year is being hosted in Dublin between 21 – 26 August.

Pope Francis will also take part in the Festival of Families in Croke Park on 25 August.

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference enthusiastically welcomed the long-expected confirmation of the papal visit: “On behalf of the faithful of Ireland we warmly welcome today’s announcement, by the Holy Father himself, that he plans to visit Dublin in August for the World Meeting of Families. We are deeply honoured that Pope Francis will come to our country to participate in this universal Church celebration of faith and joy, as well as of the contemporary challenges which face families.”

Ireland’s 26 dioceses across Ireland are supporting the World Meeting of the Families, by the Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin.

