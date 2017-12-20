Police stumped by unexplained death

December 20, 2017

Detectives in London investigating the death of 70-year old John Nolan who burst into flames and died in front of horrified onlookers in Haringey earlier this year are appealing for information and witnesses.

Shortly after 13:00hrs on Sunday, 17 September, emergency services were called to a man ablaze in Orchard Place N17, near to Williams House. Members of the public made efforts to put the fire out and called police.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished by LFB and the man was taken to a specialist hospital outside of London by London’s Air Ambulance.

Police said no property was damaged as a result of the fire.

The victim, Mr Nolan, an unmarried, retired construction worker was originally from County Mayo, and had been living in Tenterden Road, N17.

A post-mortem examination on 27 September gave cause of death as severe burns. An inquest will open at Barnet Coroner’s Court on 13 March.

London Fire Brigade investigators found no traces or signs of accelerant and detectives from Haringey CID are still investigating but no closer to finding the truth behind what happened.

No arrests have been made and the death is being treated as unexplained.

Investigating officer PC Damien Ait-Amer, said: “We have spoken with a number of witnesses who saw Mr Nolan abalze, but we have yet to establish how the fire started.

“Mr Nolan was a well-liked member of the community and none of our enquiries so far have indicated that he had been involved in a dispute of any sort. Nor does any account given by witnesses suggest that he had been in contact with another person at the time of the fire.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has yet to speak with police is urged to call PC Damien Ait-Amer via 101. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.