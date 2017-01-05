Police recover body in search for missing Irishman

Metropolitan police have announced that they have found a body as part of their search for Irishman Patrick Stokes.

Mr Stokes, 55, was last seen at his home in Enfield at around 1.00pm – 1.30pm on 2 January.

He headed out for East London and was expected home around 3.30pm but did not return.

His white pick-up truck was later found in Folly Lane off the North Circular Road and, yesterday, his body was discovered on nearby land.

His next-of-kin have been informed and he has been formally identified. The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.