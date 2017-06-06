Police look for victims of paedophile priest

Detectives are appealing for additional victims of a former priest to come forward after he was sentenced for non-recent sexual offences last month.

Eugene Fitzpatrick, 68, of Raymond Avenue, Canterbury, was convicted at Blackfriars Crown Court on 25 May of seven counts of indecent assault, four counts of indecency with a child and two counts of buggery. The crimes were committed in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

On 26 May, he was sentenced at the same court to 22 years’ imprisonment. Police staff have now asked victims to come forward so that they can offer them support and guidance going forward.

“Eugene Fitzpatrick is a predatory sex offender who abused his position of trust, preying on vulnerable youngsters and subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse over a period of years,” Detective Constables Lorraine Simpson and Klementina Balint, the investigating officers, said.

“In addition to the two known victims in this case, we believe that there may be additional survivors of Fitzpatrick’s actions who continue to suffer in silence.

“We urge anyone who has been abused by Eugene Fitzpatrick to contact police without delay.

“Specially trained officers will support victims throughout the investigative process and there are a number of additional support pathways that we are able to signpost.”

The court heard that the indecent assault and indecency offences were committed against one victim in the Islington area. The buggery offences were committed against a second victim at Our Lady St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hackney.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim of Eugene Fitzpatrick is asked to contact the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command by dialling 101.

