Poetry event to mark 20th anniversary

March 21, 2018

Irish government’s Barbican event to commemorate Good Friday Agreement

As Easter approaches, so, too, does the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The anniversary of that historic political breakthrough, and the end to institutionalised violence in Northern Ireland, comes at a time that Stormont is in limbo and Brexit has raised the prospect of a return of the Border.

Nevertheless, the Irish government has commissioned a show drawing on poetry, music and visual imagery to remind people just how significant a breakthrough that hard-won agreement of twenty years ago was and still is today.

As part of a wide-ranging programme of commemorative events, Poetry Ireland, in partnership with the Irish Government, will stage A Further Shore – The Journey to Good Friday 1998 on 5 April at the Barbican in London.

The show, produced by Poetry Ireland, was devised by Eleanor Methven and directed by Lynne Parker, and was performed to full houses at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and the MAC in Belfast.

It features Ciarán Hinds, Frances Tomelty, Adrian Dunbar and Eleanor Methven and is hosted by journalist and broadcaster Olivia O’Leary.

They will draw on the poetry of Seamus Heaney, Eavan Boland, Colette Bryce, Leontia Flynn and Nick Laird. Music will be by Kevin Doherty and the Telegraph band, and by Ciarán Tourish of Altan.

The event will be held in the Barbican’s Milton Court Concert Hall in the Barbican Centre and tickets are £15 and available here: www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on

