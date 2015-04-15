Play on Irish emigration coming to London Irish Centre

This May will see an acclaimed new play, telling the story of Irish emigration to the UK, come to Camden’s London Irish Centre for a three-night run.

My English Tongue, My Irish Heart by Martin Lynch is based on Dr Liam Harte’s revered study on Irish people’s lives in Britain; The Literature of The Irish in Britain: Autobiography and Memoir , 1725 – 2001.

In a novel direction approach, audience members are invited to take an active part in the performance in this powerful and moving drama.

Protagonists Gary and Susan are young, educated and Irish. When they can’t settle in Ireland, they take the momentous decision to emigrate to England. What ghosts will they meet along the way and where will their journey really take them? My English Tongue, My Irish Heart takes us on an emotional and psychological journey, in which Gary and Susan’s story of love, loss and change is criss-crossed by the stories of those who have gone before them, from lawyers and labourers to pickpockets, politicians and professional street preachers. There is sorrow, struggle and laughter, and everywhere, the question: where is home for the migrant? Telling the story of Irish emigration to England through the generations, Lynch’s highly innovative play, which boasts a top-notch cast, explodes in a fast-paced, promenade production featuring great songs, dance and Lynch’s trademark humour. You will meet some of the greatest characters ever to catch the Holyhead boat or a Ryanair flight.

Go here to book tickets: http://www.londonirishcentre.org/news/view/?id=41

Tickets cost £10 (£7 concessions).