Plain to perfect in 10 minutes flat

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Spend an hour doing your make-up in the morning and end up being late to work? Cut down on your regime and perfect your look in just 10 minutes with this easy steps.

Maintaining a short make-up regime is all about ensuring the skin is prepped properly. Make sure you use an exfoliator at least three times a week if you have normal skin, or once a week if you have dry or sensitive skin. Slather on the moisturiser at nighttime to ensure you wake up with a glowing complexion and that’s the first part of your routine done!

Base

Choose a base that’s quick and easy to apply. BB creams are still as popular as ever and it’s not hard to see why. Our favourite is Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB cream, which has a SPF of 30, so will protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays while also offering a light layer of coverage.

Apply with a blending sponge to get a flawless finish. Once you’ve got your base on, apply an all round concealer like Maybelline’s Fit Me – you can use this on blemishes and also to cover dark circles under your eyes.

Sweep on a little powder to finish your look and a touch of blush as well. We love multi-tasking products that can be used as a lipstick and blusher, like Benefit’s cult classic Benetint.

Eyes

If you don’t have much time in the morning, then the last thing you want to do is to worry about creating a perfect smoky eye with lashings of liner. In fact, eyeshadow is entirely optional, with mascara the only essential part of your eye make-up.

L’Oreal Paris recently released their False Lash Superstar X Fiber Mascara and the results really do speak for themselves. Just a few coats of this and you’ll end up looking like you’ve spent hours painstakingly applying your false lashes for a perfect flutter.

Lips

If you have a simple eye, then you can go heavier on the lip colour if you wish. Burgundys and oxbloods are on trend for this season, but if that’s too bold for you, stick with a lip balm with a touch of colour. Burts Bees do a tinted lip balm that’s to die for, and it’s the perfect way to ensure you avoid a flaky pout while also adding some colour.

Finish

The perfect way to complete your look is to spritz some make-up fixing spray over the top, to ensure it stays in place all day. MAC’s Prep + Prime Fix + is a classic or, for a cheaper option, try Makeup Revolution’s Pro Fix Fixing Spray. One spritz and your 10 minutes are up!

© Cover Media