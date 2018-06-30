Photos: Happy Irish PRIDE 2018 one and all!

June 30, 2018

Irish PRIDE Festival in full swing in Dublin – photos as they come in!

This annual celebration of the Irish gay community has grown year on year, and has seen a huge increase in support in the year leading up to, and the time since the marriage equality referendum. The largest celebration is in Dublin, but there will be celebrations across the country in the days to come.

Dublin Pride Parade takes place just two weeks after the Government issued an apology to those prosecuted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993.

On the 24th of June, the Government marked the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland. To coincide with Dublin Pride 2018, Government Buildings will be illuminated in the Pride colours on Friday and Saturday evening. #Pride2018 pic.twitter.com/mXLfAEsuvr — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) June 29, 2018

Scroll down for pics and regular updates!

But all eyes are on Dublin today: The weather forecast is looking – temperatures could hit the mid 20s and it’s going to stay dry all day.

THE PARADE

People have been gathering at St Stephen’s Green South all morning and the parade began moving at 2pm.

A pre-parade rally took place from midday at St Stephen’s Green South, where attendees also enjoyed the floats before they set off.

The parade route runs along Cuffe St, Kevin St, Patrick St, Nicolas St, High St, Bridge St, Church St and North King St before finishing at Smithfield Square.

Social Media is alight with excitement and PRIDE:

The Lord Mayor of Dublin came running out of the Pride parade to get a photo with my nieces cheering from the sidelines @DublinPride #Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/rkpTicRyiN — Abi Bouchier -Hayes (@ScabbiAbi2) June 30, 2018

Dublin’s GPO. Irish flag and #Pride flag flying over the place where Ireland’s independence was proclaimed in 1916. pic.twitter.com/spkSNQlCze — Aidan O’Sullivan (@AidanOSulliva15) June 30, 2018

The GAZE volunteers are having a great time handing out leaflets at Dublin Pride at Stephen’s Green.

Grab a leaflet if you wanna find out about some great LGBT films screening in August!#GAZEFilmFest #GAZE2018 #Film #LGBT #DublinPride pic.twitter.com/q6nsazOqPl — GAZE Film Festival (@GAZEfilmfest) June 30, 2018

For the first time, members of the Defence Forces are taking part in the annual Pride Parade in uniform | https://t.co/MkEzrb2DgR pic.twitter.com/IJDRDUl354 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 30, 2018

Look at all those rainbows! So much love in Dublin right now. #Pride2018 #dublinpride pic.twitter.com/G11N8z8w7G — Paddy Geoghegan (@PadGeo6) June 30, 2018

Happy #Pride! Today, we march for our #LGBTI+ family here in Ireland & around the world & we march for those who can’t – for the people who don’t feel safe to come out, for those whose #humanrights are denied, and for all of the people we have lost along the way. @DublinPride pic.twitter.com/YmVVcAxJyh — BeLonG To (@BeLonG_To) June 30, 2018

The #PrideParade through Dublin city for #Pride2018 starts in 1hr from St.Stephens Green. Go through Entrance B near Earlsfort Terrace, join us at G25 #WeAreFamily @DublinPride pic.twitter.com/CRYb9Ja6vg — 🏳️‍🌈Humanist Ireland🏳️‍🌈 (@HumanismIreland) June 30, 2018

