Photos: Happy Irish PRIDE 2018 one and all!

June 30, 2018
30/6/2018 Gay Pride Parades. Participants Claire Walsh Barrett from Tallaght and Joey Barrett on inflatable horses get ready to take part in todays Gay Pride parade festival in Dublin today. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Irish PRIDE Festival in full swing in Dublin – photos as they come in!

This annual celebration of the Irish gay community has grown year on year, and has seen a huge increase in support in the year leading up to, and the time since the marriage equality referendum. The largest celebration is in Dublin, but there will be celebrations across the country in the days to come.

Dublin Pride Parade takes place just two weeks after the Government issued an apology to those prosecuted before homosexuality was decriminalised in 1993.

Scroll down for pics and regular updates!

On July 7th, London will host it’s own PRIDE parade, when 500 LGBT+ parade groups will march through central London to celebrate the diversity of the LGBT community. Find out more about how you can get involved here: prideinlondon.org

But all eyes are on Dublin today: The weather forecast is looking – temperatures could hit the mid 20s and it’s going to stay dry all day.

30/6/2018 Gay Pride Parades. Participants Alex Chris and Razvy from Romania get ready to take part in todays Gay Pride parade festival in Dublin today. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE PARADE

People have been gathering at St Stephen’s Green South all morning and the parade began moving at 2pm.

A pre-parade rally took place from midday at St Stephen’s Green South, where attendees also enjoyed the floats before they set off.

The parade route runs along Cuffe St, Kevin St, Patrick St, Nicolas St, High St, Bridge St, Church St and North King St before finishing at Smithfield Square.

Social Media is alight with excitement and PRIDE:

You may also be interested in:

Gay convictions will be expunged

