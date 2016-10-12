Phillip Schofield’s hypnosis show axed by ITV after two series

Phillip Schofield’s hypnosis game show You’re Back In The Room has been axed after falling ratings

The 54-year-old presenter hosted the programme, which saw guests hypnotised by Irish magician Keith Barry, for two series. But after the show premiered to impressive ratings, with more than four million people tuning in, the second series proved less successful.

The failure to convince more celebrities to put themselves in the firing line for the show also led to the fall in popularity, with ITV making the decision to cut the show, according to The Sun.

“The show got mixed reviews but not bad ratings at first but ultimately the balance between great names and keen people couldn’t keep going,” a source said. “They only really managed to twist the arms of ITV stars onto the show – with the likes of Joey Essex, the Loose Women ladies and the cast of Coronation Street all making an appearance.”

However, one thing that was always a hit – with viewers and producers – was Phillip’s hosting skills. The silver fox has remained a household name since his days presenting children’s television, and now presents on shows including This Morning and All Star Mr & Mrs.

“ITV thought Phillip did a brilliant job as host. His commentary was hilarious and he loved doing the show but he’s got some new formats coming up for the channel and sadly something had to make way,” the insider added.

“They’re sad it’s dying a death as there’s not really a show of its kind on telly right now, but after two series it had done its job.”

The show faced criticism from some hypnotists, who claimed the contestants were acting because hypnosis cannot be used to make people do things against their will.

But Phillip insisted in an interview with the Daily Express newspaper that there was nothing faked about the programme.

“The first thing I asked was the same question as everyone else: ‘Is it real?’” he said. “If there was any element of fakery in it whatsoever, then I would absolutely not have been interested.

“For the pilot episode, I watched everybody who was hypnotised really closely because I think I’m quite astute and could spot someone if they were faking it. But there were none. It would be hard to keep on pretending, as it’s a long show to record.”

