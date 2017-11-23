Peter reunited with stolen Ulster Championship medal

November 23, 2017

The man who inspired Cavan to Ulster Championship success in 1964 has finally received a replacement winner’s medal, decades after the original was stolen from a London dressing room while he was playing in a Gaelic Football match.

As a 20-year-old, Peter Pritchard scored 2-4 from the left full back in Cavan’s victory over Down, a performance which saw him christened ‘the man with the golden boot’ by media at the time.

Immensely proud of his Ulster Championship winner’s medal, Mr Pritchard always wore it around his neck on a chain, until it was stolen from a dressing room at the former home of London GAA, New Eltham in south-east London.

When Mr Pritchard had left Cavan and his hometown club Bailieboro Shamrocks to move to London in 1968, he first played for Garryowen, with whom he won three London SFC titles, before joining Dulwich Harps, where he is now a Life President. He now lives in Bermondsey in south-east London.

Touched by the story, Dulwich Harps Chairman Tom Denning had been endeavouring for many years to acquire a replacement medal for Mr Pritchard, but without success.

That was until recently when at long last a replacement medal was obtained and presented to Mr Pritchard at the Cavan Association Dinner Dance in London.

Happy man

The presentation was made by Mr Denning, Anne McLoone, Secretary of Dulwich Harps Youth, and Cavan County Council Cllr Paddy McDonald.

“He cherished that medal and he’s a very happy man now,” said Mr Denning. “It’s great that he’s finally been reunited with it after all these years.

“Peter won numerous medals during his GAA career, including a Railway Cup medal with Ulster in 1968 and another Ulster Championship with Cavan in 1967, but his 1964 Ulster Championship winning medal was the one he really cherished.

“A huge thank you to the Ulster Council, and to Paddy Cowan of the Irish World for all of his help, in making this happen.”

