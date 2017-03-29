People’s Acorn sculpture for Áras an Uachtaráin

In December 2016, President Michael D. Higgins announced that sculptor Rachel Joynt had won the prestigious competition to create a 1916 themed sculpture for Áras an Uachtaráin.

The winning design, entitled ‘Dearcán na nDaoine / People’s Acorn’, uses the symbolism of an acorn’s journey from small seed to majestic oak to commemorate the past events of the 1916 Rising and celebrate the potential of Ireland’s future. The sculpture will contain a ‘time capsule’, containing the writings of young and old people, with their thoughts, ideas and wishes for Ireland.

Sculptor Rachel Joynt and poet Enda Wyley have travelled around Ireland, facilitating a series of workshops with school children, to gather their writings, to be included in the time capsule.

A new video on the president.ie website provides an update on the process, showing how the artists collected the wishes and dreams of some of Ireland’s youngest citizens. At a later stage, similar workshops will be organised for groups of older people.