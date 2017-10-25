‘Most people in Northern Ireland will opt to be Irish’

October 25, 2017

People Northern Ireland opt Irish says leo

DUP reacts angrily to Varadkar comment in Brussels that most Northern Ireland people will wish to be Irish and EU citizens after Brexit ‘if only for the convenience’

Members of the DUP have reacted angrily to comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Brussels last week, when he suggested most people in Northern Ireland will be Irish citizens after Brexit.

“Even people from a unionist background will want to become Irish and European citizens, at the very least for the convenience,” he said. He was speaking after a series of meetings with other EU leaders on the progress of Brexit talks, but his comments have been slammed by DUP MP Gregory Campbell who say they have ‘no statistical basis’.

“To try and infer this is some sort of declaration of Irishness is just ludicrous and absurd,” he said.

“To state what he has done without any evidence gives the appearance of declaring that there are people in Northern Ireland who would prefer to be Irish.

“Last week I got the latest reply about the other side of the equation — that tens of thousands of his own citizens are applying each year for British passports.

“The numbers are increasing and that is something he did not take into account. “The point I was making was that he should not conclude that because applications for Irish passports have increased that is in any way a political statement.

“Some people live outside the EU but like to travel within it.

“Businesses owners could have access to the EU with an Irish passport and access to the UK with a British one. There are some people who avail of two passports because it makes travel much simpler and offers entitlement to things like free healthcare while they are abroad.

“I think it is odd for him to say that applying for a passport is a person making a political point and that he would make such a statement without producing any evidence to back it up.”

You may also be interested in:


Irish Government's £4.5m grants to UK Irish organisations - Irish World

Irish Government’s £4.5m grants to UK Irish organisations – Irish World

Biggest beneficiaries among the DFA’s 105 funded organizations are Irish in Britain umbrella group and London Irish Centre in Camden.

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Number of families in Ireland...
0 Shares October 25, 2017 in News

Irish Government’s £4.5m grants to...
0 Shares October 25, 2017 in Community, News

‘Don’t let Brexit take all...
0 Shares October 25, 2017 in News

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register