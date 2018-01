Péintéir Achrannach: Francis Bacon

January 31, 2018

Péintéir Achrannach

Christy Evans says Irish painter Francis Bacon will be in the news again in 2018

Ba phéintéir cáiliúil ach achrannach é, Francis Bacon. Rinne sé pictiúir scanrúla, scafar agus míofar, deirtear. Beidh taispeántais nua i mBaile Átha Cliath agus Londain i mbliana. Rugadh Francis Bacon i mBaile Átha Cliath sa bhliain 1909. Tógadh é ag 63 Lower Baggot Street agus i gCill Dara. Bhí Éirí Amach na Cásca ann i 1916 nuair a bhí sé óg, agus bhí cogadh uafásach ann tar éis sin.

Ba phéintéir bisiúil é. D’éag Francis Bacon in Aibreáin 1992. Atógáileadh an stiúideo Francis Bacon ag an Dánlann Chathair Bhaile Átha Cliath. Sa dhánlann, tá saothair neamhchríochnaithe Francis Bacon agus scannán iomráiteach faoi Bacon ag caint le Melvyn Bragg sa stiúideo. Tá a lán rudaí a moladh ann i mBaile Átha Cliath. Mar sin féin, is breá liom an stiúideo Francis Bacon agus an Dánlann Chathair Bhaile Átha Cliath. Osclaíodh an dánlann sa bhliain 1908. Tá bailiúchán ollmhór ann – Monet, Renoir, Degas, Manet et Jack B Yeats ina measc.

Tá caife deas ann, chomh maith, agus tá saor cead isteach ann. Is péintéir chonspóideach é, Francis Bacon, ach tá a chlú ag méadú arís anois. Beidh taispeántas nua i nDánlann Tate Britain i Londain darb ainm ‘Bacon, Freud and a Century of Painting Life’ idir 28ú Feabhra 2018 agus 27ú Lúnasa 2018. Féach ar www.tate,org.uk/visit/tatebritain le sonrai uilig.

********

Francis Bacon was a celebrated but controversial artist. His art has been described as disturbing and grotesque. You can judge for yourself soon at a major exhibitions of Bacon’s work in London. Francis Bacon was born in Ireland in 1909 and was raised at 63 Lower Baggot Street in Dublin, and in Kildare. It is said that witnessing political violence and other traumatic childhood experiences influenced his art. Whatever you make of Bacon’s nightmarish vision, he was both prolific and celebrated by the time of his death in April 1992.

Francis Bacon’s studio was re-assembled at the Municipal Gallery in Parnell Square – just a stone’s throw from the place of his birth. On display is a jumble of unfinished work, and an engaging film of verbal sparring between Bacon and the broadcaster Melvyn Bragg. Dublin’s Municipal Gallery was opened in 1908. As well as Francis Bacon’s studio, there are wonderful works by Monet, Renoir, Degas and my favourite, Jack B Yeats.

The gallery also serves the best coffee on the Northside, and best of all, entry to the permanent collection is free. In life, Francis Bacon was a divisive figure, but his posthumous reputation continues to rise. A major, seventh month retrospective entitled ‘Bacon, Freud and a Century of Painting Life’ opens at London’s Tate Britain Gallery on the 28th of February.

Log on to www.tate.org.uk/visit/tatebritain for more details.

You may also like: