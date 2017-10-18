Pedestrian killer John Mulligan jailed

October 18, 2017

Man jailed for four years for killing pedestrian in south London

A 33-year-old man from south London has been jailed for four years after killing a pedestrian after driving at speed.

John Mulligan, of New Cross, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court last Thursday and disqualified from driving for six years with a requirement for an extended retest.

In June of last year, Mulligan stopped his Volkswagen Golf TSI-R alongside a BMW at traffic lights, and CCTV footage captured the two vehicles pulling away at speed. As the two cars approached Creek Bridge, Mulligan pulled ahead but as he neared a hatched area containing traffic islands, he switched lanes.

His speed was calculated to be in excess of 52mph, in a 30mph zone.

With his vision impaired, due to the incline of the bridge over Deptford Creek, Mulligan collided with 54-year-old Paul Weidlich who was crossing the road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended; Mr Weidlich was taken to a south London hospital where he died a short time later. Mulligan stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of the BMW did not stop. Despite extensive enquiries, they have not been traced.

At the start of his trial, Mulligan pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but this was rejected by the Crown.

Mulligan was found guilty following trial at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 22 September of causing the death of Paul Weidlich.

