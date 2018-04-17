Tributes to young Irishman killed by London train

Tributes have been paid in memory of a 22-year-old Irishman Paul Rynne who was killed in London on April 8.

Mr Rynne, originally from Milltown Malbay in Co Clare, was struck by a train at Harrow and Wealdstone station at approximately 7:30pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Memorial Mass was held last week at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wealdstone & Harrow Weald, before Mr Rynne’s body was taken back to Ireland for burial. Mr Rynne’s sister Caroline posted a picture of him on Facebook with the words ‘My darling brother xx’.

The post prompted a host of tributes including.

One said: “I’m sorry to hear of your terrible loss, Caroline. Deepest sympathies and condolences for you and your family and friends.”

Another read: “Caroline, we are heartbroken for ye (sic) all. Ye are in our thoughts & prayers all the time. May ye’re (sic) beautiful brother Paul Rest In Peace.”

A friend wrote: “Tragic and heartbreaking. Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished. When grief is deepest, words are fewest….he let me use his phone the other week when mine got stolen bless him RIP.”

Ms Rynne lives in the Harrow and Wealdstone area and in 2009 helped form Clonbony Ladies GAA Club in Wembley, North London.

His former employer, Sheils Motor Group, wrote: “Paul worked with us for a short time and we got to know him as a really decent lad with a great personality and left a great impression with all of us.”

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “Paramedics attended – however a 22- year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

