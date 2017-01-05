Party hair perfection

We’re all partial to poker straight locks from time to time, or some voluminous curls, but the party season is all about experimenting! If you normally shy away from up dos then we have just the tips for you.

Lloyd Court, senior colour consultant at seanhanna salons, suggests grabbing a curling tong to start you off, to give hair lots of movement. His tong of choice is from GHD.

“For a low messy updo, separate the hair from the top of the ears on both sides and put into a tight ponytail,” Lloyd told Cover Media. “Pin the hair from the ponytail randomly to the base of the head. For a smoother look, use a comb and comb the rest of the hair down and twist around the ponytail at the back. For a more textured look, create a French braid, pull it out to texturise and then pin to the sides and wrap the ends around the ponytail. Try to use a mirror where you can see the back of the head – sometimes you are unable to imagine a 2D image in 3D real life, this will allow you to see the volume of your style.

“Finish your hair up with L’Oreal Professionnel Elnett, this hairspray is perfect for hair up as it is buildable and brushable so you are able to re-style areas that don’t look how you expected.”

Joanna Williamson, Blowdry Bar’s director of styling & education, thinks a loose bun is the way to go this Christmas time. According to the hair pro it’s an easy look to get right, so even hair novices shouldn’t struggle.

“Use heated curling tools and set all of your hair,” she explained. “Section hair from the temples to the crown and clip away. Then section the hair from the crown to behind the ears, before pulling back into a ponytail and then twisting into a bun. Secure the bun with grips and then take the side sections and pull them back into the bun and twist to secure.

“With the top section run your fingers through to separate the hair into different parts to add texture to the look, and then insert a grip into the top of the bun to finish. Add hair spray to hold the look.

“The great thing about this updo is that you can style it as loose or tight as you like!”

© Cover Media