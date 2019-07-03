Parnells’ Brendan Lynch laid to rest in Meath

07/03/2019

Parnells GAA club members provided a guard of honour for club stalwart Brendan Lynch, who was laid to rest last week after passing away suddenly in London at the age of 62.

Mass was held at St. Patrick’s Church in Trim, followed by burial at Moymet Cemetery.

Originally from Trim, Co Meath, and living in Hatch End, London, Brendan was a past chairman of both the ladies and men’s sections of the club.

He was also a former president of the ladies provincial council of Britain and a long-time supporter of the London ladies football team.

A member of the ladies club since the early 1990s, he held numerous positions and was currently vice chairman. He was also secretary and registrar of the men’s club.