Páraic Duffy to step down as GAA Director General

October 13, 2017

GAA Director General Páraic Duffy will retire from his position on March 31, 2018.

He notified Central Council and Management Committee, stating, “I am privileged to have had the opportunity to serve as Ard Stiúrthóir for the past ten years.

“I would like to express my thanks to the four GAA Presidents with whom I have worked, Nickey Brennan, Christy Cooney, Liam Ó Néill and Aogán Ó Fearghail, to the members of Central Council, Management Committee and other national committees, to our staff in Croke Park, and to officials, volunteers and staff at provincial, county and club levels for their constant support and encouragement.

“I look forward to working with Uachtarán Aogán Ó Fearghail and Uachtarán-tofa John Horan on a range of projects over the next few months.”

On behalf of the GAA, the President, Aogán Ó Fearghail, sincerely thanked Páraic Duffy for his outstanding service and wished him and his wife Vera and family well for the future.

The President concluded: “Páraic Duffy’s vision, energy, integrity and fairness have been key to the Association’s growth over the past decade; his contribution has been immense. Tá muid fíor bhuíoch dó agus guíonn muid gach rath ar Pháraic sa todhchaí.”

