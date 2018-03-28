Papal visit to Ireland: How to get tickets

March 28, 2018

Papal visit to Ireland: How to get tickets

The two main events to be attended by Pope Francis, the ‘Festival of Families’ in Croke Park on 25 august and the Final Mass in Phoenix Park on 26 august, will be free but require registration.

The Festival of Families concert is part of the World Meeting of Families overall six-day programme. It is described as “a celebration of family life around the world that will feature musical and dance performances, as well as five selected families from around the world giving witness to their family’s faith”.

To attend the Festival, you must register for a free ticket and tickets are subject to availability.

A first level of access is available for people attending the three days of congress.

Booking a three day registration to the WMOF2018 congress guarantees the opportunity to book a free ticket to the Festival of Families at time of registration, as well as for the Final Mass.

A one day ticket will include an option of tickets to the Festival of Families and Final Mass.

People can register for the congress as part of a group, as a family or as individual adults. children under 18 can attend for free if they’re registered as part of a family.

Registering online is cheaper but you can also choose to register on the day, subject to availability.

A five-day registration booked online costs €68 for an adult, a single day registration online is €38. A five-day registration booked on the day costs €78, a single day registration on the day of attendance is €43. Pensioners, the unemployed and students over 18 can get a reduced rate.

A limited number of tickets to the free event will also be made available through each diocese in Ireland. Members of the clergy are welcome to attend by themselves or in groups and large groups can make a booking together.

Pope Francis will celebrate the Final Mass on Sunday 26 august in the Phoenix Park. The event is free but all those wishing to come must have a ticket.

A limited number of free tickets for the Final Mass on Sunday will be also made available through each diocese in Ireland.

Further details will be made available in the coming months via: www.worldmeeting2018.ie

You may also be interested in: