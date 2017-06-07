Padraig Harrington sustains freak elbow injury

by Phil Rice

Padraig Harrington could be forgiven for thinking that he has an injury jinx at present. Having just recovered from shoulder surgery for a trapped nerve, he was holding a clinic in Memphis and one of his amateur pupils hit him on the elbow.

It was such a forceful hit that Padraig actually thought initially that it might be a career ending injury, “I nearly fainted with the pain and shock,” he said afterwards.

The wound required six deep stitches and somewhat fortunately he will only miss two weeks playing time. He was due to play in the Fedex St. Jude Classic and then as he failed to qualify for the upcoming US Open he would have been taking a break anyway.

He told me after the incident, “I really thought he had broken my elbow and was very relieved when the X-Ray showed up negative.”

His main short term ambition is to perform well at the British Open which is to be held at Royal Birkdale, where Harrington won his second Major the last time the Open was held there in 2008.

He commented, “I am really pleased with the recovery of my shoulder injury and felt good the last couple of weeks. This has come as a bit of a disruption, but at least it’s not as serious as first thought.”

Let’s hope for Padraig’s sake that this is the end of the sequence of freakish injuries and that he rediscovers the magic that won him three majors in 15 months, back in 2007-8.