Outrage at ‘anti-semitic’ Irish columnist Myers BBC presenter

Kevin Meyers sacked from The Sunday Times over racist comments

Vanessa Feltz has described a Sunday Times column on gender pay gaps that suggested she and Claudia Winkleman are among the best paid presenters because they are Jewish as “horrifying racism”.

The columnist, Kevin Myers, was sacked on Sunday by The Sunday Times for whose Irish edition he had written the column.

It said Mr Myers, who was poached from The Irish Times to work for The Irish Independent before being recruited to the Irish edition of The Sunday Times, would never work for it again.

When the controversy broke on Sunday The Irish Independent removed from its website, as not in keeping with its own editorial guidelines, a 2009 column by Myers which denied the Holocaust and which had been there for eight years.

Ms Feltz said column – which has been denounced as sexist and anti-semitic, was “every vile stereotype about what Jewish people have ever been deemed to be by racists”.

She asked how something “so blatantly racist” was allowed in the paper.

“When someone alerted me to it, I couldn’t believe such a thing had been printed. It is absolutely gratuitous, not cleverly done, it’s blatant racism. When you see it like that it’s very horrifying.

“The editor personally rang me to apologise. He said he was horrified.”

She said she could not understand how something so blatantly racist had been allowed in the paper.

Irish film director Lenny Abrahamson, who was raised in a Jewish family in Dublin also expressed his dismay at the comments on Twitter.

This thread on the abominable Kevin Myers is spot on. https://t.co/XJKn3FVRoB — lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) July 30, 2017

The discussion continues across social platforms.

Excellent piece by Fintan O’Toole on Myers: https://t.co/Ua5eYGoYJB — Una Mullally (@UnaMullally) August 1, 2017

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, in his view, the article by Mr Myers was misogynistic and anti-Semitic and The Sunday Times had taken the appropriate action.