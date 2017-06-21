Three-time Oscar winner Day-Lewis to retire

NO REPRO FEE”20/1/2012.Actor Daniel Day Lewis arrives at the Savoy Cinema in Dublin for the European premiere of Lincoln,which he stars in.Photo:Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Oscar winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis has shocked the movie world by announcing he is to retire from acting.

The Wickow-based star is the only actor to win three best actor Academy Awards, for My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007) and for Lincoln (2012). He was also nominated for Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father.

The announcement in a statement by Day-Lewis’ spokesperson Leslee Dart to Variety.

The statement read: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

No explanation has been given for the decision.

File Photo Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the preeminent actors of his generation, is retiring from acting, Variety has learned. End. 03/02/2011. MY LEFT FOOT projection at the Irish Film Institute. Pictured at the season launch of the Jim Sheridan Festival are (LtoR) Hugh O Conor, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jim Sheridan. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

One of the most respected actors of his generation, 60-year-old Day-Lewis was renowned for the extremes he would go to in preparation for a role.

Throughout filming of My Left Foot he used a wheelchair and was spoon fed by crew members, and remaining in character as Christy Brown during production.

For the part of Hawkeye in Last of the Mohicans he lived in the wild, and for Gangs of New York he trained as a butcher to play William ‘Bill the Butcher’ Cutting.

The son of poet Cecil Day-Lewis and actress Jill Balcon, Day-Lewis was born in Kensington and grew up in south London. He now lives in Wicklow with his wife Rebecca Miller and their sons.

Day-Lewis has one film awaiting release, Phantom Thread, in which he plays a fashion designer who caters to high society. A drama set in 1950s London, it sees Day-Lewis reunited with There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 25 December, 2017.

