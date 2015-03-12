O’Neill names provisional squad

Martin O’Neill has named his 35-man provisional squad for the upcoming EURO 2016 qualifying clash with Poland.

There is a first call up for Bournemouth’s Harry Arter whose team are currently top of the Championship.

O’Neill said he has watched the midfielder in action on several occasions; the midfielder is the only new face named in the squad for this month’s vital encounter on Sunday, March 29.

Speaking at today’s press conference to announce the FAI’s new sponsorship with Bank Of Ireland, O’Neill said: “We have reached a very important time in our qualifying campaign. I am looking forward to assembling the squad for the first time this year in preparation for the game.”

The squad will be reduced ahead of the assembling of the team on 22 March.

Ireland squad: David Forde (Millwall FC), Shay Given (Aston Villa FC), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday FC), Darren Randolph (Birmingham City FC), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United FC), Richard Keogh (Derby County FC), Marc Wilson (Stoke City FC), Seamus Coleman (Everton FC), Cyrus Christie (Derby County FC), John O’Shea (Sunderland AFC), Alex Pearce (Reading FC), Paul McShane (Hull City FC), James McCarthy (Everton FC), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County FC), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa FC), Stephen Ward (Burnley FC), Harry Arter (AFC Bournemouth), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City FC), Darron Gibson (Everton FC), Paul Green (Rotherham United FC), Aiden McGeady (Everton FC), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City FC), James McClean (Wigan Athletic FC), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich), Robbie Brady (Hull City FC), Stephen Quinn (Hull City FC), David Meyler (Hull City FC), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton FC), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town FC), Jon Walters (Stoke City FC), Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Anthony Stokes (Celtic FC), Simon Cox (Reading FC), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town FC).