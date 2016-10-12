Omagh singer Donna Taggart US success

Donna’s self-financed album, single reach top of US charts

Omagh singer Donna Taggart’s viral track Jealous of the Angels last week reached the top of the American music charts.

The song, which was written and originally recorded by Canadian artist Jenn Bostic, deals with coping with the death of a loved one. It attracted widespread attention on social media – racking up more than one million views on YouTube and more than 40 million of Facebook – and has now sat at the top of the Billboard World Music catalogue for three weeks running.

“It’s touched so many people and we’ve had messages from people from all over the world who have written to us and explained how it’s helped with their healing,” Donna said. “That’s the true success because the music business is fickle, chart success is temporary, but it’s amazing to see all that positive feedback.

“It’s very raw and very emotional and it encapsulates what a lot of people feel when they lose someone.

“Grief is universal and the power of music is something which travels the world over so I think most people can connect to it in some way or another.”

The single is also the most downloaded song in the iTunes Easy Listening charts in the UK, Australia, South Africa, America and Canada. It is number two in Ireland behind Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrigton’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids.

The 31-year-old began singing when she was asked to perform at a funeral, and, despite this success, she still considers it to be very much a parttime commitment. She heard the song while out shopping and decided she wanted to record it. She also created an accompanying music video but couldn’t find the time to promote it since she had just become a mother.

Before the reaction to the record, Donna confessed that she thought she was getting to old to have any musical success. She said she still can’t quite believe the response but that she can do nothing else but sit back and enjoy it.

“We’ve had people contacting us from Texas and all over America asking us when we’re coming over,” she said.

“It’s something we need to think about but we’re a young family and we just need to get our breath back first.

“In the meantime, we’re just enjoying the success of the song, particularly how many people it’s touched all over the world – we’re absolutely delighted.”

Her album Celtic Lady Volume 2, which features the Jealous of the Angels, also reached the pinnacle of the US World Music catalogue despite failing to chart on its initial release in November 2013.