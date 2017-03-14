OLSGEIRE charity launches St Patrick’s Cycle

Popular London-Irish charity OLSGEIRE, which over the years has raised as much as £500,000 for a variety of good causes, launched its inaugural St Patrick’s Day Cycle at the weekend.

The 55km Charity Cycle was in aid of the North London Hospice and raised £600 on the day.

The cycle started at the Hop Poles in Enfield, taking the cyclists out to the Hertfordshire green belt and taking in the scenic villages of Essendon, Little Berkhampstead, Bayford and Northaw.

Cyclists who took part in the cycle on the day were Geraldine Ward, Steve Templeton, Paul Gibbons, Christine Nevin, Liam Mulherin, Paul O’Sullivan, Nick Green, John O’Donovan, John Wallace, Noel Sainsbury, Mark Walsh, Peter Langan, John Capliss, Helen Sainsbury, James Greer and Luke Martin.

A warm welcome waited at the finish which was at the Winchmore Pub.

Workers and volunteers from The Irish Welfare Project in Haringey turned out to meet the cyclists at the finish.

The organisers intend the St Patrick’s cycle to be an annual event alongside its popular three day Irish Bike Ride, Headway Bike Ride (Essex to the Orange Tree) and Boxing Day Cycle.

The group cycles every Sunday morning and Wednesday evenings and on Good Friday training cycle.