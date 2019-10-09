Oisin Ladies ARE going to Europe

10/09/2019

By Damian Dolan

The All-Ireland dreams of Oisin ladies Gaelic football team from Manchester remain alive, after the team reached its fundraising target to help cover the costs of its trip to Europe.

The All-Britain junior winners set a target of raising £5,000 to go towards financing the team’s travel costs to Maastricht on Saturday, to take on Holland and Belgium Gaels in the All-Ireland Preliminary round fixture.

The winners go through All-Ireland quarter-final.

Manager Niall Garden confirmed to the Irish World that the team has successfully surpassed its target amount.

“We are all booked for Holland – leaving on Friday. Our sponsors have been very generous,” said Niall.

In total, the trip will cost the team more than £7,000.

Oisin beat Reading’s St Anothony’s in the junior final to win their third All-Britain title – the club’s other wins came in 2015 and 2008.

A funding campaign ‘Oisin Ladies are going to Europe’ was launched immediately after the final on 21 September by the team’s captain Clodagh Gormley on gogetfunding.com.

As well as appealing to friends, family and local businesses, the club held a coffee and cake morning at Old Bedian’s, and a Manchester to Blackpool (and back!) cycle ride by one of the player’s partner.

Their story even received coverage on BBC Radio Manchester.

