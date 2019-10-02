Official opening of refurbished London GAA clubhouse

10/02/2019

Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill and the President of the GAA John Horan officially opened the London County Board’s refurbished club house at McGovern Park in Ruislip last Saturday.

The new upstairs bar and dining room can now accommodate up to 300 people in comfort. The refurbishment was made possible with a grant from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Before the opening the County Board honoured some of its longest serving volunteers with an awards lunch.