Another honour for Jacqui

The Head of a London Irish business has landed yet another accolade in recognition for her commitment to the construction industry.

Jacqueline O’Donovan, Managing Director at O’Donovan Waste Disposal, was recently appointed to the non-executive board for the South-East Centre for the Built Environment (SECBE).

The board welcomed her appointment and believes she will bring fresh ideas and strategic insights which will directly influence the actions of the SECBE – an industry-led catalyst for change, supporting business growth in London and the South East.

“It’s a real honour to be appointed to the SECBE non-executive Board,” Ms O’Donovan said. “I am looking forward to being directly involved in decision-making and continuing to improve the construction sector alongside some of the best minds in the sector.”

Derek Rees, Chief Executive of SECBE, acknowledged that the appointment would add balance to the organisation and he welcomed her array of skills which will hopefully lead to further improvements in the region.

“As our first ever female non-executive director, Jacqueline’s appointment is part of SECBE’s new efforts to increase diversity.

“We are delighted to have Jacqueline on board as we know her enthusiasm matches SECBE’s ethos for driving positive change across the industry,” he said.

The decision is the latest in a long line of accolades she and her company have received in 2016. At this year’s Constructing Excellence in London and the South East Awards, O’Donovan’s scooped the overall ‘Health and Safety’ Award while Ms O’Donovan took home the ‘Achiever of the Year’ prize.

She was also awarded the Businesswoman of the Year Award at the Women of the Year Awards in Birmingham for her “business success, passion and drive to improve her industry and the inspiration she has provided to others”.