O’Donovan founder honoured with room at ICC

Joe O’Donovan Room unveiling at the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, Friday 14th July

Family and friends of the late Joe O’Donovan visited the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in Hammersmith last week to see a room at the venue named in his honour.

Joe, originally from Co. Cork, moved to London in the 1950s where he set up O’Donovan Waste Disposal.

He tragically passed away suddenly aged 51 and his four children – Michael, Caroline, Anthony and Jacqueline – were forced to step up and run the family business.

The company, and Joe’s legacy, has thrived and this has been furthered by the unveiling of the Joe O’Donovan room at the ICC.

Jacqueline, who is Managing Director at O’Donovan, explained that they wanted to honour their dad at the impressive new facilities in west London.

“To see the plaque really brought it home, how proud all of us were of him and what a legacy he has left us, the evening was quite emotional,” she said.

“We are really proud that we could help out.

“The ICC has managed to do so much in such a short space of time, and, now they are on the final mile in terms of finishing the whole centre, it is a great feeling of satisfaction to have been able to help a little bit.”

