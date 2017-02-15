Nutrition: All hail kale

From salads to smoothies, kale is continuing to take over the health food market.

But packed with iron, calcium and vitamins A, C, and K, this leafy green is also making its way into the beauty aisle via a range of great new formulas. From skin to nails, we take a look at some products to embrace the power of kale!

Skincare

As kale is loaded with a whole host of skin-friendly goodies, the superfood is being included in many products. For a moisture boost, Eminence Organics’ Citrus & Kale Potent C+E Serum is a great option as it contains a high dose of non-irritating Vitamin C and kale extracts to improve the appearance of skin elasticity. Another favourite is Sukin’s Super Greens Nutrient Rich Facial Moisturiser. This light-weight product is enriched with kale and spirulina, and also includes rose hip and avocado for extra moisture. And thankfully, it doesn’t smell like kale and instead has a fresh cranberry scent. Believe it or not it is also possible to get kale-infused cleansing wipes. NIP+FAB Kale Fix Make-Up Remover Pads gently cleanse and soften the skin via the inclusion of kale and watercress extracts.

Hair

Kale’s properties are also being incorporated into a growing number of hair care formulas.

Pacifica’s Super Kale Juiced-Up Shampoo is not only sulfate-free but includes a good dose of kale to protect your hair from damage and pollution. Or give Kale Naturals Daily Shampoo a whirl. This is a vegan choice that cleanses and moisturises the scalp with each use. It’s also possible to hit up your kitchen cupboard for a DIY kale hair mask – whizz up a couple of washed kale leaves, a little lemon juice and a teaspoon of olive oil until it forms a thick paste. Massage into the scalp and allow to sit for up to 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Nails

Kale has also made its merry way to the nail polish counter too! Nails Inc.’s NailKale Superfood Base Coat is an antioxidant, five-benefit base coat infused with kale extract to strengthen nails. As nails are made from keratin, the formula boasts high levels of vitamin A, C and K to stimulate nail growth, while also offering hydration, anti-breakage and anti-splitting protection.

