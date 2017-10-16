Nurse Sinead in line for Oz business prize

October 16, 2017

A Portlaoise nurse, Sinead Keane, who revolutionised local management of blood transfusions in her adopted city of Sydney, has been nominated to win a top Australian business prize.

She is in the final shortlist of the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce Business Awards’ ‘People’s Choice’ category.

The winner will be presented with the Higgins Award (named after founder and President, Gerry Higgins) announced at a Gala evening this Friday (20 October) in Sydney.

Sinead took the lead in developing and implementing the Massive Blood Transfusion Protocol across the facility. In 2016 St Vincent’s reduced its blood wastage by 24.6% from 2014.

This involved Sinead overseeing a team to research best practice in patient blood management during an emergency and communicate this information and gain consensus with all stake holders in the multidisciplinary team.

This led to the development and implementation of a protocol, data collection form and auditing tool and has improved practice related to Massive Transfusion right across the facility.

Sinead’s sister, Tracey, is Vice Principal and Director of Sixth Form at Ark Academy in Wembley.

“We’re really delighted for her; there’s now been a concerted effort to try and get her over the line. We’ve been pulling in favours!” said Tracey, who has been living and teaching in London for seven years.

“She’s been on radio out there and the papers in Laois have picked up on it, as one of the other finalists is also from Laois.”

Sinead commenced as a Registered Nurse in Surgical Services at St Vincent’s Private Hospital Sydney in May 2010 – a hospital founded by the Sisters of Charity, who immigrated from Ireland in 1857.

Interpersonal skills

Her interpersonal skills and her leadership and managerial abilities have since seen her rise to Associate Nurse Unit Manager in Anaesthetics and Recovery.

It’s her dedication and genuine desire to improve quality and safety for patients, families and staff in healthcare, as well as her commitment to improving the business, which has made her a finalist.

Tracey added: “She’s done really, really well; she’s taken on her Masters out there and she manages a lot of people, having started out as a nurse on the ward.

“It’s a real achievement; I have older siblings who went out to Australia but came home, but she’s made a real success of it for herself out there.”

Commenting on her time in Australia and being nominated for the award, Sinead said: “When you grow up with so many older siblings (nine) you’re constantly idolising them and you want to follow in their footsteps, so for me moving to Sydney was an inevitable part of the plan.

The ‘People’s Choice’ award is one of seven categories on the night which aim to celebrate innovation and best practice in the Irish Australian business community.

The awards provide a platform for Irish Australian professionals and those who do business with them, to share, to inspire and to recognise their many achievements.

