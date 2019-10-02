Number of people homeless in Ireland still rising

The latest Irish government official homelessness figures this week show 10,338 people need emergency accommodation. The figure for last month, August, comprises 6,490 adults and 3,848 children up from July’s figure of 10,275. The number of children without a home has now risen by a quarter in the last two years.

The number has continued to rise since 2017 when it was 8,270. A year ago, it was 9,527 and it has been above 10,000 for the last seven months. In those two years the number of children without a home rose by 800, from 3,048 to 3,848. In July the number of homeless children across Ireland rose by more than one hundred to 3,778, and in August increased again by a further 70.

Those without homes include 1,726 families. Dublin has the highest number of adults without a home with 4,312 in need of emergency accommodation. The southwest region, including Cork, was second highest at 583. Galway accounted for 311 homeless adults and Limerick for 255.