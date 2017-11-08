November at the London Irish Centre – what’s happening

November 8, 2017

The London Irish Centre charity supports Irish community and culture in London through a diverse mix of social, cultural and community care projects. Here’s what’s happening at the Centre during November.

Irish Ink #2 with Kevin Toolis

The next chapter of our new Irish Ink series features ‘The Wonder of the Irish Wake’ with Kevin Toolis.

Irish Ink brings a new and exciting range of Irish literary voices to the London Irish Centre where authors will discuss story, voice and how they write – find out about the inspiration behind their books and the truth about the writing process.

On November 9th at the London Irish Centre, The BAFTA-winning writer and filmmaker, discusses his groundbreaking memoir My Father’s Wake and reveals how the oldest rite of humanity can still teach us to live, love and die in grace.

Performing and reading from this critically acclaimed and highly original memoir, Kevin gives an intimate, eyewitness account of the death and wake of his father, and explores the wider history of the Irish Wake.

With an uplifting, positive message at its heart, My Father’s Wake celebrates the spiritual depth of the Irish Wake and shows how we too can find a better way to deal with our mortality, by living and loving in the acceptance of death.

Tickets – £8 / Doors 8pm

Comhrá Sa Chathair – Irish Language Evening

Join other Irish language enthusiasts at the London Irish Centre for our seasonal gatherings. Expect live music, games & quizzes, and lots of chat with friends new and old!

FREE entry / Event starts at 8pm

Ióga with Aisling

‘Ióga’ is the Irish word for Yoga! Join us at the London Irish Centre for a 6-week Vinyasa or Yin Yoga course.

Classes take place every Tuesday evening at 7pm. Classes are £5 each or £25 for the course. Student numbers are limited to 12 per class.

Weekly Irish Céilí

We hold an Irish Céilí every Sunday at 8pm at the London Irish Centre.

London Irish Centre goes viral!

Two women from the London’s Irish Centre’s lunch club have gone viral on social media after their video reminiscing about Halloween growing up in Ireland! The video has reached over 14,000 views since we posted it on our page on Wednesday!

Befriending Week

National Befriending Week ran from November 1st–7th and we have marked it by launching our brand new Befriending Scheme at the London Irish Centre.

The aim of the London Irish Centre Charity’s Befriending Service was to reduce social isolation, improving the emotional well-being of Irish clients. We do this by providing a culturally sensitive service to the Irish community.

The London Irish Centre is appealing for clients who may be in need of a Befriender to reach out to the London Irish Centre for more information by e-mailing Carolinehanks@londonirishcentre.org.

About The London Irish Centre Charity

Working from its historic Irish community home in Camden Square, the LIC has been at the heart of the Irish community for over 60 years. The charity’s patron is Dermot O’Leary.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jennifer Purcell at 020 7428 2072 or email at Jenniferpurcell@londonirishcentre.org.

London Irish Centre, 50-52 Camden Square, London NW1 9XB.

